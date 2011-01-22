Obama's Job no one wants it but it is easy to be critical of

Obama's job who would want it? His first year in office he is handed a country with an economy falling off a cliff, major car companies on life support and a country with a 15 minute attention span. He slowed down the banks greedy hands and at least makes them think we the people do not want to bail them out but has little choice because the bail out was all ready in full swing. He also makes the car companies promise to make changes to try to correct their problems before throwing more of our money in their pockets. The car companies were only making cars we wanted before we changed our habits and minds. Then he passes a health care bill and all the way he has Republican politicians kicking and screaming, with adds blaming him for the bail out, the for stimulus plans. Americans have an attention span of 7 days (on a good week)and the news media loves it. They flip stories up and down at times running out right lies, about almost anything just because it sells. So now everyone is judging him on his way he threatens BP, ow fast he cleans up there mess. I never herd him ever say" DRILL BABY DRILL". But let us think, we did not elect supper-man but so far he has helped more Americans in less time than any other President in my memory. I am 55 years old, we can notstop the oil leaks nor can we expect our politician'sto know how. Republicans from the time tricky Dick Nixonwas caught trying to fix an election by spying on the other side have been very poor looses. It is hard for any rich person to admit failure or to give up power. But this is not a game heath care is not the important issue now, it is getting our countryworking and competing world wide. Now they waisted two years sitting on their hands and plan to waist the next two chasing their tails trying to undo a good bill saying it was never needed in one breath and claiming they are working on their own health bill. Why not admit it was a good thing think up something new like closing the big business tax loop holes saving America billions of money then closing the big gap in our country's bills. It may not sound as glamoriseas helping millions of middle class receive health care when they need it, but they themselves are on GOVERNMENT HEALTH CARE paid by our tax dollars. Why have they not said to save money they will all pay for their own health care out of their own pocket. Yea no more health care for Washington DC, now that sounds like governmentsetting a good example. But let us not stop there how about let's say no health coverage for anyone who makes over $300,000.