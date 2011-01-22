SAVING THE WORLD ONE MIND AT A TIME

Hello my name is Russ and all my life I have had ESP so through most of my life I always have asked why. Questions like why do I see people die months before they do and even the ones I knew still die exactly as I had seen in my visions.Even when I warn them fate follows exactly as i had seen it. This and many more questions have kept me from befriending too many people. why me what am I supposed to do with visions if I can not change the out come of their lives why?

I know you are all scratchingyour heads because most of you do not believe others call it (dayshavoo) or still others say it is me who changes their future by opening my mouth. I have been told by Catholic priests I am possessed and others i have a gift, yet others who want me to tell them their future. I am now 55 years old and I am not a preform-er for any one but the question of what I am going to do I have finallydecided is to post comments that maybe some one will read and one day when they have moved into a job of power my comment will ring back into their mind when the person or the world needs a fresh thought the most. I know I will not save the world