Egypt has Amazed the world for it's buildings for Thousands of years Now once more

The world stood by and watched the people of Egypt as they kept peaceful pushing for what we all knew they would never get. Sleeping out in the cold, and eating what they could get food from people who kept showing up. We all were hoping for them but we all never thought they could do what no other country has ever done. Well we all now are once again amazed at what the people of Egypt can do. They over through theirr government without tanks bombs guns knives, in fact without firing a single shot. They took over a country with a cell phone. Two thousand years from now no one would believe that any more than that they built the structures they had two thousand years ago.

We America need to wake up we need to stand up and tell Washington DC we want jobs, we demand health care just like the care we pay for them to enjoy.Making the rich pay their fare share of taxes is not sharing the wealth it is fare and equal for all not the chosen ones. We all need to stand up not be deceived by the tea party hidden backers policies. We need to say a corporation can not make political donations and all statements made during an election need to be backed by facts that can be proven. If the statement is only an opinion they need to state it and be willing to back it up if contested. The government should have a department that would look into every funded group making sure it is not duplicate and that it is use full. Also stop all lobbiest of all types.