Arzonia Wisconson Naze Germany There is some close patterns

If you know your history before world war 2 Germany was facing hard times they broke labor groups they blamed their problem on a single race of people they used war to get the factories making jobs than they killed Jews without any feelings. Now how are we doing the same well we are not but sending Mexicans across the border many who have been here for ten years or more. When they are sent back many are robbed and killed for the money they have or held hostage so relatives still in the states will pay to keep them alive. I know it is not our problem we did not buy the drugs that made the cartel'swealthy. No more than the poppies grown in the middle east. The banks and wall Street caused our lost jobs and homes. The same ones we bailed out and the same ones who pay our elected people in Washington DC to not tax them not find the guilty and punish them. They broke it they should for go the big checks for a few years and they should be made to pay for schools and state short falls they should not get 1 or 2 or 4 years grace on paying the property taxes on homes they have prepossessed we have to pay our taxed every year if we are a home owner we did not bankrupt the country so why are they aloud to wait until they sell before having the bill payed by inflating the closing cost to the new buyer so the buyer pays all the back taxes instead of the banks who have made almost every American struggle just to eat and pay our bills.