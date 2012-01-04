America held hostage

We for as long as I can remember voted for a president who we thought would do the best for the country and for some one who had good ideas on how they would help the nation as a whole. Until 2012 now we here everyone not concerned whit the republica hopefull for what he stands for not because his way to lead us will help or even correct some of our nations problems only that he might have a chance to beat our curent president. Our presant man leading now took on the health care and medical needs for us all he took on the credit card companies and the moragage companies just to address a few of his attempts to make it a better place for us all to live. If anyone should be our next leader we should all stand behind him support him and through the likes of Banner and any other person in office who is willing to play political games for three years stopping any and all bills regardless on how badly they were need to help our nation rebuild just to try to derail a president due to his parts name. Last I herd we were all Americans and we all hold together reguarlessour differances. What ever happen to the old saying "one for all and all for one" These people who have some of the most to gain from America getting back to work are the ones who have been making a come back almost impossible. Hurting more then 99% of us only so they can put back in power the same people who ran our country into the ground 4 years ago